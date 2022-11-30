 Skip to content

少女的求生之路 update for 30 November 2022

2022.11.30 Repair English patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10043854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now after using the English patch, {Composition Table} can be displayed normally.

(Players who have used English patches, please overwrite them in the game directory again!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1178131
