2022年11月30日服务器维护公告

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。
维护时间：2022年11月30日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区
更新内容：
1.11月30日—12月6日开放“寻仙护符惊天动、幸运装扮半价售”活动。
2.出售“修仙狂欢卡”。
3.提高“天龙居、绝影峰、妙音谷、星罗天、破军府”职业部分技能的伤害系数。
4.优化“我要变强”功能。
5.优化部分宝具羁绊效果描述。
6.修正仙尊变身技能效果异常的问题。
