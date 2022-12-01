Game Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10043246 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers,

We just released a patch with some bug fixes. As always, we hope you enjoy!

Patch notes:

Added status effects to Cána to visually represent her behavior

The controls page under settings now accurately reflects the player’s keyboard layout

Gas and water tiles have been reverted back to the old version

Fixed some issues with host migration desyncs and freezes

Fixed the assassin’s sneak cooldown to be consistent

Fixed an issue with interactables desyncing on host migration

Added new UI for joining games

See you out there!

- The Demeo Team