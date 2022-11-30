Patch 4.6.0 - Planet 4 Rework, Spanish+Portuguese, New Crab AI

Major Features:
- Planet 4 Reworked with all new puzzles and lava
- Environment shield will now autoactivate
- A ton of new dialogue has been added to the game to assist the player
- Beginning of game reworked to reduce walking back and forth to the spaceship. Guns are now picked up at the beginning of planets.
- New Puzzle on Planet 3
- Crab AI reworked to be more interesting to fight
- Spanish and Portuguese translations have been completed.
Minor Feature:
- New motion sickness settings! Check out its own tab.
- Mushrooms more jiggly and look better
- Brightened the ship up slightly to account for the recent darkmetal look reducing light bounces
- A lot new optional missions to help players learn about recently added features like weapon pickups and teleporters.
- UI updates for clarity in text and icons
- Water sound effects improved
- SMG reworked and will now function better in multiplayer
- New effects on planet 1
Bugfix:
- A handful of sounds will now attenuate properly
- Fixed bug of keys not appearing on prompts
- You can no longer get infinitely stuck when fighting boss 4
- Boss 4 should no longer have reduced FPS
Changed files in this update