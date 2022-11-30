 Skip to content

Lodestar update for 30 November 2022

Patch 4.6.0 - Planet 4 Rework, Spanish+Portuguese, New Crab AI

Patch 4.6.0 - Build 10043245 · Last edited by Wendy

Major Features:

  • Planet 4 Reworked with all new puzzles and lava
  • Environment shield will now autoactivate
  • A ton of new dialogue has been added to the game to assist the player
  • Beginning of game reworked to reduce walking back and forth to the spaceship. Guns are now picked up at the beginning of planets.
  • New Puzzle on Planet 3
  • Crab AI reworked to be more interesting to fight
  • Spanish and Portuguese translations have been completed.

Minor Feature:

  • New motion sickness settings! Check out its own tab.
  • Mushrooms more jiggly and look better
  • Brightened the ship up slightly to account for the recent darkmetal look reducing light bounces
  • A lot new optional missions to help players learn about recently added features like weapon pickups and teleporters.
  • UI updates for clarity in text and icons
  • Water sound effects improved
  • SMG reworked and will now function better in multiplayer
  • New effects on planet 1

Bugfix:

  • A handful of sounds will now attenuate properly
  • Fixed bug of keys not appearing on prompts
  • You can no longer get infinitely stuck when fighting boss 4
  • Boss 4 should no longer have reduced FPS

