Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.57RC5

Another release candidate for you all! This one includes some balance tweaks based on feedback I've received from playtesters. Please let me know if you feel anything is over- or under-powered! I want every weapon and ship to feel good to play.

Gameplay:

The tutorials can all be skipped.

The OST has received several new short tracks, which are used in some of the game's cinematics.

Added two new achievements.

Torpedo launchers now take twice as long to reload, to compensate for the massive damage boost they received in a previous patch. AI ships use torpedoes a bit less frequently.

Character portraits in "The Center Cannot Hold" are a bit more varied.

New flavor text for the larger naval main guns.

The Flight Unit part is 100 tons lighter, and has a note in its flavor text that you may need multiple to achieve flight.

Gunflashes and aircraft smoke trails are more transparent.

Submarine icons in long-range radar look a bit nicer.

The Light AA Laser weapon deals 25% of its previous damage. Perfect-accuracy, fast-firing weapons can't also deal lots of damage!

Bow drills deal 60% of the damage they previously dealt (still good, no longer "touch a ship and it dies" territory).

Bow drills and sawblades don't make constant noise during combat.

The "DEAD ANGLE" text popup looks slightly nicer.

The engine overdrive special looks a bit nicer when the player turns.

The short-range radar looks very slightly nicer.

Bugfixes:

Fix aircraft behaving weirdly when trying to land on moving targets

Fix the dialog typewriter effect not taking non-visible characters into account properly.

Fix "DEV_ONLY" weapon category showing up in builds.

Fix some ships being able to achieve a radar/sonar range of 0.

Fix lag when taking extremely large ships into "The Cat's Away"

Fix performance issues on missions that have shield emitter beams

Fix the "spinDegPerSec" property for projectiles being ignored

The Apotamkin's guns now fire at the end of its phase-2 cinematic.

The Ammo Depot part no longer unlocks supercavitating drives.

Fix missing textures on container ships in "The Fallen"

Fix timer not being visible in "The Pillars of Heracles"

Fix the ship picker UI looking bad on especially widescale displays

Fix final fleets not spawning in a timely fashion in "Chrysalis"

Fix damage from ships being on fire counting towards the combo counter.

Fix fire damage causing a lot of audible SFX

Fix the escape sequence at the end of "Winter" having some minor visual issues

Fix SFX from the end of "Winter" continuing to play into the mission summary

Fix the new-decal menu in the designer failing to slide all the way offscreen.

Modding: