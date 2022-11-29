 Skip to content

171 update for 29 November 2022

Patch 0.5.02

Patch 0.5.02

GAMEPLAY

  • Shortcut key “M” for quick access to the map;
  • Balanced economy for car modification system;

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Fixed the issue of game crashing in the tuning shop;
  • Correction of eventual crashes in dismantling work;
  • Improved handling of motorcycles;
  • Press and hold “E” key to cancel the current job;
  • Possibility to configure the screen resolution;
  • Added license plates on Mutuka and Harabia bikes;
  • Possibility to aim while jumping;
  • Small improvements and fixes in the interface and menu;
  • Inserted additional hints to ease the gameplay.

