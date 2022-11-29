Patch 0.5.02

GAMEPLAY
- Shortcut key “M” for quick access to the map;
- Balanced economy for car modification system;
IMPROVEMENTS
- Fixed the issue of game crashing in the tuning shop;
- Correction of eventual crashes in dismantling work;
- Improved handling of motorcycles;
- Press and hold “E” key to cancel the current job;
- Possibility to configure the screen resolution;
- Added license plates on Mutuka and Harabia bikes;
- Possibility to aim while jumping;
- Small improvements and fixes in the interface and menu;
- Inserted additional hints to ease the gameplay.
Changed files in this update