Dota 2 update for 29 November 2022
ClientVersion 5559
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Heroes
- npc_dota_hero_monkey_king: Armor physical increased from
1to
2(+1)
Abilities
- Dragon Tail: Changed ability damage from
80/120/160/200to
70/100/130/160
- Dragon Tail: Removed attribute
creep damage multiplierwith value of
2
- Shuriken Toss: Removed attribute
gold on killwith value of
6 12 18 24
- Fireblast: Changed fireblast damage from
80/140/200/260to
70/130/190/250
- +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Radius: Value reduced from
115to
100(-15)
Items
- Bloodstone: Ability cooldown reduced from
40to
30(-10)
- Crimson Guard Recipe: Item cost increased from
600to
800(+200)
- Crimson Guard Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from
item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will;item_ring_of_protectionto
item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will
- Crimson Guard: Item cost increased from
3575to
3600(+25)
- Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/recharge_timewith value of
180
