 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 29 November 2022

ClientVersion 5559

Share · View all patches · Build 10042699 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_monkey_king: Armor physical increased from 1 to 2 (+1)

Abilities

  • Dragon Tail: Changed ability damage from 80/120/160/200 to 70/100/130/160
  • Dragon Tail: Removed attribute creep damage multiplier with value of 2
  • Shuriken Toss: Removed attribute gold on kill with value of 6 12 18 24
  • Fireblast: Changed fireblast damage from 80/140/200/260 to 70/130/190/250
  • +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Radius: Value reduced from 115 to 100 (-15)

Items

  • Bloodstone: Ability cooldown reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)
  • Crimson Guard Recipe: Item cost increased from 600 to 800 (+200)
  • Crimson Guard Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will;item_ring_of_protection to item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will
  • Crimson Guard: Item cost increased from 3575 to 3600 (+25)
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute AbilityValues/recharge_time with value of 180

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link