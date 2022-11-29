 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 29 November 2022

New Powerups and Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 10042054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balanced 'Ballistra' skill.
  • Added pull effect to Tornado spells.
  • Added powerup: 'Cheap Shot'.
  • Added powerup: 'Summoner'.
  • Fixed bug that 'Bomb' caused damage before explosion.
  • Made 'Blessed Hammer' stronger.
  • Made 'Bomb' stronger.
  • Made 'Sniper' slightly weaker.
  • Improved cactus graphics.
  • Made 'Blizzard' stronger.

