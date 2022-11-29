- Balanced 'Ballistra' skill.
- Added pull effect to Tornado spells.
- Added powerup: 'Cheap Shot'.
- Added powerup: 'Summoner'.
- Fixed bug that 'Bomb' caused damage before explosion.
- Made 'Blessed Hammer' stronger.
- Made 'Bomb' stronger.
- Made 'Sniper' slightly weaker.
- Improved cactus graphics.
- Made 'Blizzard' stronger.
HellEscape update for 29 November 2022
New Powerups and Balancing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
