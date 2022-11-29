- Minor collision fixes in Roccos Arcade
- Fix standable lava areas in Roccos Arcade basement
- Allow user checkpoints in Roccos overworld again
- Fix pathing of overworld sue in Roccos Arcade
- Lighting improvements in School and Wholesale
Hot Lava update for 29 November 2022
Game Hotfix - 533658
Patchnotes via Steam Community
