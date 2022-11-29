 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hot Lava update for 29 November 2022

Game Hotfix - 533658

Share · View all patches · Build 10041989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor collision fixes in Roccos Arcade
  • Fix standable lava areas in Roccos Arcade basement
  • Allow user checkpoints in Roccos overworld again
  • Fix pathing of overworld sue in Roccos Arcade
  • Lighting improvements in School and Wholesale

Changed files in this update

Hot Lava - Windows Depot 382561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link