 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 29 November 2022

7.32d Gameplay Patch (ClientVersion 5558)

Share · View all patches · Build 10041966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 7.32d Gameplay Patch is now live!

Check the latest patchnotes here!

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Age of Attrition - Head

English Localization

  • npc_dota_creep_neutral: Neutral Creep

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_earthshaker: Added new attribute name aliases with value of es
  • npc_dota_hero_morphling: Level 35 (Left) Talent changed from {s:bonus_AbilityCharges}/Waveform/Charges to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}%/Waveform/Cooldown
  • npc_dota_hero_pudge: Status health regen reduced from 2 to 1.75 (-0.25)
  • npc_dota_hero_razor: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Agility to +{s:value}/Agility
  • npc_dota_hero_sand_king: Attack damage min increased from 23 to 25 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_storm_spirit: Status mana regen increased from 0.5 to 0.6 (+0.1)
  • npc_dota_hero_windrunner: Attack damage min increased from 24 to 26 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_windrunner: Attack damage max increased from 36 to 38 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_windrunner: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.25 (+0.25)
  • npc_dota_hero_death_prophet: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance
  • npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin: Status health regen increased from 0.75 to 1 (+0.25)
  • npc_dota_hero_dragon_knight: Attack damage min increased from 32 to 34 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_dragon_knight: Attack damage max increased from 38 to 40 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_leshrac: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to +{s:value}/Mana/Regen
  • npc_dota_hero_ogre_magi: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75 (+0.5)
  • npc_dota_hero_rubick: Attack damage min increased from 24 to 27 (+3)
  • npc_dota_hero_rubick: Attack damage max increased from 30 to 33 (+3)
  • npc_dota_hero_naga_siren: Armor physical reduced from 3 to 2 (-1)
  • npc_dota_hero_naga_siren: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.8 to 2.6 (-0.2)
  • npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Attack damage min increased from 18 to 20 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Attack damage max increased from 25 to 27 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Movement turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7 (+0.1)
  • npc_dota_hero_troll_warlord: Attribute base agility increased from 21 to 23 (+2)
  • npc_dota_hero_bristleback: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 1 (+0.75)
  • npc_dota_hero_elder_titan: Changed name aliases from TC,Cairne to TC,Cairne,et
  • npc_dota_hero_arc_warden: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:value}/Health
  • npc_dota_hero_monkey_king: Armor physical reduced from 2 to 1 (-1)
  • npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
  • npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of primal_beast_onslaught
  • npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0

Abilities

  • Battle Hunger: AbilityValues/speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_axe_8 increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • Bloodrage: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_2
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Multishot: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED
  • Multishot: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Gust: Changed ability cooldown from 16/15/14/13 to 19/17/15/13
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_width from 425/425/425 to 450
  • Ghostship: AbilityValues/movespeed_bonus increased from 12 to 15 (+3)
  • Earth Spike: Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 80/140/200/260 to 95/150/205/260
  • Hex: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_lion_5 reduced from -2 to -3 (-1)
  • Waveform: Changed ability cooldown from 20/17/14/11 to empty value
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 21 18 15 12
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_morphling_waveform_cooldown with value of -40%
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/0 with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/value with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/special_bonus_unique_morphling_morph_no_manacost with value of -100%
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/0 with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/value with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/special_bonus_unique_morphling_morph_no_manacost with value of -100%
  • Morph: AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Illusory Orb: Ability cast range reduced from 3000 to 1950 (-1050)
  • Dream Coil: Changed AbilityValues/coil_initial_damage/value from 125/200/275 to 150/230/310
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability cooldown from 20/18/16/14 to 20/19/18/17
  • Ether Shock: Changed ability mana cost from 100/120/140/160 to 100/115/130/145
  • Storm Surge: Damage increased from 150 to 175 (+25)
  • Wraithfire Blast: Blast speed increased from 1000 to 1200 (+200)
  • Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute bonus move speed with value of 25
  • Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute bonus attack speed with value of 25
  • Crypt Swarm: Changed ability damage from 75/150/225/300 to 85/160/235/310
  • Warcry: Passive bonus armor reduced from 7 to 6 (-1)
  • Caustic Finale: Caustic finale duration increased from 5 to 6 (+1)
  • Avalanche: Changed AbilityValues/radius from 325/350/375/400 to 325/340/355/370
  • Tree Volley: Ability cooldown increased from 15 to 17 (+2)
  • Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute ministun duration with value of 0.3
  • Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_zeus_3
  • Arcane Aura: Changed AbilityValues/base_mana_regen/value from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5 to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0
  • Arcane Aura: AbilityValues/self_factor increased from 4 to 6 (+2)
  • Arcane Aura: AbilityValues/proximity_bonus_factor increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proximity_mana_regen_tooltip/value with value of 1.2 1.8 2.4 3.0
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proximity_mana_regen_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_4 with value of +1.5
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_mana_regen_tooltip/value with value of 2.4 3.6 4.8 6.0
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_mana_regen_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_4 with value of +3.0
  • Windrun: AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_windranger increased from 200 to 225 (+25)
  • Demonic Conversion: Added new attribute eidolon attack range tooltip with value of 425 450 475 500
  • Shrapnel: Ability mana cost increased from 50 to 75 (+25)
  • Shrapnel: Radius reduced from 450 to 400 (-50)
  • Ghost Shroud: AbilityValues/bonus_damage increased from -40 to -25 (+15)
  • Upheaval: Changed AbilityValues/max_damage from 30/50/70/90 to 35/60/85/110
  • Chaotic Offering: Changed AbilityValues/golem_armor from 6/9/12 to 8/12/14
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_golem_armor/value with value of 8 12 14
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_golem_armor/special_bonus_unique_warlock_2 with value of +20
  • Shadow Strike: AbilityValues/aoe_radius/special_bonus_scepter increased from 375 to 400 (+25)
  • Sonic Wave: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 125 to 110/100/90
  • Sonic Wave: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_3 increased from -60 to -40 (+20)
  • Plague Ward: Changed ward hp from 150/400/650/900 to 240/460/680/900
  • Nether Blast: Ability cast range increased from 500 to 600 (+100)
  • Phantom Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 35/45/55/65 to 35/40/45/50
  • Psionic Trap: Trap max charge duration reduced from 4 to 3.5 (-0.5)
  • Nethertoxin: Ability mana cost reduced from 85 to 70 (-15)
  • Corrosive Skin: AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_viper_6 increased from 12 to 15 (+3)
  • Corrosive Skin: AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_viper_1 increased from 13 to 18 (+5)
  • Nosedive: Ability cast range increased from 300 to 375 (+75)
  • Dragon Tail: Changed ability damage from 70/100/130/160 to 80/120/160/200
  • Dragon Tail: Added new attribute creep damage multiplier with value of 2
  • Elder Dragon Form: Changed ability cooldown from 115/110/105/100 to 105
  • Elder Dragon Form: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dragon_knight_7
  • Poison Touch: Changed ability mana cost from 110/120/130/140 to 125/130/135/140
  • Poison Touch: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 4/5/6/7 to 5/6/7/8
  • Overclocking: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
  • Split Earth: Shard radius increase reduced from 75 to 60 (-15)
  • Diabolic Edict: Changed ability cooldown from 22/22/22/22 to 22
  • Pulse Nova: Changed damage from 100/150/200 to 90/140/190
  • Teleportation: Changed ability cooldown from 65/50/35/20 to 62/48/34/20
  • Curse of the Oldgrowth: AbilityValues/duration increased from 6 to 7 (+1)
  • Life Break: Removed attribute slow durtion tooltip with value of 3 4 5
  • Life Break: Added new attribute slow duration tooltip with value of 3 4 5
  • Life Break: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_huskar_4
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_spiderling_hp/value with value of 320
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_spiderling_hp/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_7 with value of +130
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Spinner's Snare: AbilityValues/root_duration reduced from 4 to 3 (-1)
  • Shuriken Toss: Added new attribute gold on kill with value of 6 12 18 24
  • Shadow Walk: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_slow/value with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_slow/special_bonus_unique_bounty_hunter_5 with value of +10
  • Scorched Earth: Changed damage from 18/32/46/60 to 20/35/50/65
  • Doom: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 145/145/145 to 145
  • Flak Cannon: AbilityValues/max_attacks/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_2 increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • Acid Spray: Changed ability mana cost from 130/140/150/160 to 130
  • Greevil's Greed: Changed AbilityValues/bounty_multiplier from 1.5/2.0/2.5/3.0 to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3.0
  • Greevil's Greed: AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_7 increased from 1 to 1.5 (+0.5)
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Arcane Curse: Changed AbilityValues/radius from 425 to 340/360/380/400
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute tooltip earth brewling hp with value of 1400 2300 3200
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute tooltip storm brewling hp with value of 1000 1500 2000
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute tooltip fire brewling hp with value of 1300 1450 1600
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute shard tooltip void brewling hp with value of 1200 1500 1800
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Disseminate: AbilityValues/radius increased from 600 to 675 (+75)
  • Chaos Strike: AbilityValues/crit_min increased from 120 to 125 (+5)
  • Leech Seed: Changed ability cast range from 400 to 400/450/500/550
  • Leech Seed: Ability cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3 (-0.1)
  • Leech Seed: Changed damage/heal per second from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65
  • Overgrowth: AbilityValues/damage/value increased from 75 to 85 (+10)
  • Fireblast: Changed fireblast damage from 70/130/190/250 to 80/140/200/260
  • Glimpse: Changed ability mana cost from 55/70/85/100 to 70/85/100/115
  • Static Storm: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_disruptor_8
  • Spiked Carapace: Changed AbilityValues/stun_duration/value from 0.6/1.2/1.8/2.4 to 0.5/1.0/1.5/2.0
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Cooldown increased from 60 to 65 (+5)
  • Summon Familiars: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Summon Familiars: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_visage_7
  • Summon Familiars: Removed attribute tooltip scepter total familiars with value of 3
  • Summon Familiars: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Summon Familiars: Added new attribute tooltip familiar count with value of 2
  • Mystic Snake: AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange increased from 700 to 750 (+50)
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_speed_scale with value of 15
  • Battle Trance: AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_battle_trance_movespeed increased from 15 to 20 (+5)
  • Double Edge: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE
  • Flamethrower: Duration increased from 7 to 8 (+1)
  • Duel: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 20.0
  • Duel: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 50
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 50
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -20
  • Boulder Smash: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Rolling Boulder: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG
  • Stone Remnant: Ability charge restore time reduced from 20 to 18 (-2)
  • Magnetize: AbilityValues/damage_duration/special_bonus_unique_earth_spirit_6 increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • Reflection: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 28/24/20/16 to 25/22/19/16
  • Boundless Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 28/26/24/22 to empty value
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 28 26 24 22
  • Wukong's Command: Ability cast point reduced from 1.2 to 1 (-0.2)
  • Wukong's Command: Changed bonus armor from 12/18/24 to 14/19/24
  • Shield Crash: AbilityValues/rolling_thunder_cooldown/special_bonus_unique_pangolier_2 increased from 2.5 to 3 (+0.5)
  • Bramble Maze: Changed damage per tick from 50 to 50/55/60/65
  • Dark Portrait: Changed ability unit target flags from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_CREEP_HERO to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES/|/DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_CREEP_HERO
  • Dark Portrait: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Ink Swell: Changed movement speed bonus from 10/12/14/16% to 12/14/16/18%
  • Soulbind: AbilityValues/bonus_reflected_spell_damage/special_bonus_unique_grimstroke_soul_chain_reflect_damage increased from 20 to 25 (+5)
  • Bulwark: AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • Bulwark: AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction_side/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction increased from 5 to 6 (+1)
  • Bulwark: AbilityValues/redirect_speed_penatly/value reduced from 20 to 18 (-2)
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Value increased from 60 to 70 (+10)
  • Acorn Shot: Changed linkedspecialbonus from special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_sharpshooter_speed to special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_acorn_shot_bounces
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_bushwhack_damage
  • Celestial Hammer: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_cast_range
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute heal radius with value of 650
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute attack count with value of 3
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_luminosity_attack_count
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute heal pct with value of 35 40 45 50
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute heal radius with value of 650
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 125 150 175 200
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute heal pct with value of 35 40 45 50
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute attack count with value of 3
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_luminosity_attack_count
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute heal from creeps with value of 50
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute proc cooldown with value of 0.00
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute bonus damage with value of 125 150 175 200
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_luminosity_crit
  • Luminosity: Removed attribute heal from creeps with value of 50
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute proc cooldown with value of 0.00
  • Rebound: Changed ability cast range from 800 to 450/550/650/750
  • Rebound: AbilityValues/move_speed reduced from 2000 to 1700 (-300)
  • Rebound: Changed AbilityValues/max_jump_distance/value from 800 to 450/550/650/750
  • Sidekick: Changed lifesteal from 35/40/45/50% to 30/35/40/45%
  • Inspiration Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_gold with value of 10
  • Sticky Bomb: Ability cast point reduced from 0.2 to 0.1 (-0.1)
  • Splinter Blast: Changed ability damage from 100/180/260/340 to 0/0/0/0
  • Splinter Blast: Added new attribute damage with value of 100 180 260 340
  • Splinter Blast: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_winter_wyvern_7
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/value with value of 15
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Tempest Double: AbilityValues/tempest_double_cooldown_reduction/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_7 reduced from 50 to 40 (-10)
  • Onslaught: Changed AbilityValues/knockback_damage/value from 110/200/290/380 to 95/190/285/380
  • +{s:value}% Magic Resistance: New special_bonus_magic_resistance_14
  • -{s:value}s Eye of the Storm Strike Interval: Value reduced from -0.1 to -0.1 (0)
  • +{s:value} Shackles Total Damage: Value increased from 140 to 155 (+15)
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}% Waveform Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_morphling_waveform_cooldown
  • +{s:value}s Requiem Fear per line: Value reduced from 0.4 to 0.3 (-0.1)
  • +{s:value} Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration: Value increased from 0.5 to 0.75 (+0.25)
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Value reduced from 22 to 20 (-2)
  • +{s:value} Soul Rip Damage/Heal: Value reduced from 12 to 10 (-2)
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Corrosive Skin Damage Per Second: Removed attribute value with value of 13
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Corrosive Skin Damage Per Second: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_corrosive_skin
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Corrosive Skin Damage Per Second: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}% Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}% Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_corrosive_skin
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}% Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Static Storm Radius: Value reduced from 250 to 200 (-50)
  • +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Radius: Value increased from 100 to 115 (+15)
  • +{s:value}% Moment of Courage Proc Chance: Value increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • +{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Removed attribute value with value of 200
  • +{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_moment_of_courage
  • +{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}% Whirling Death Attribute Reduction: Value increased from 10 to 12 (+2)

Items

  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute health regen with value of 8.5
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute magic resistance with value of 30
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier debuff duration with value of 50.0
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute tooltip resist with value of 30
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute aura health regen with value of 2.5
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute magic resistance aura with value of 15
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier block with value of 400
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier duration with value of 12.0
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier radius with value of 1200
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 0
  • Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier block creep with value of 400
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_regen with value of 8.5
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance with value of 30
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_debuff_duration with value of 50.0
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_resist with value of 30
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_health_regen with value of 2.5
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance_aura with value of 15
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_block with value of 450
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_duration with value of 12.0
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_radius with value of 1200
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 0
  • Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_block_creep with value of 450
  • Bloodstone: Ability cooldown increased from 30 to 40 (+10)
  • Bloodstone: AbilityValues/bonus_health reduced from 550 to 500 (-50)
  • Bloodstone: AbilityValues/bonus_mana reduced from 550 to 500 (-50)
  • Crimson Guard Recipe: Item cost reduced from 800 to 600 (-200)
  • Crimson Guard Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will to item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will;item_ring_of_protection
  • Crimson Guard: Item cost reduced from 3600 to 3575 (-25)
  • Crimson Guard: AbilityValues/bonus_armor increased from 6 to 8 (+2)
  • Blade Mail: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL
  • Blade Mail: Active reflection pct increased from 80 to 85 (+5)
  • Drum of Endurance Recipe: Item cost reduced from 550 to 500 (-50)
  • Drum of Endurance: Item cost reduced from 1700 to 1650 (-50)
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute aura movement speed with value of 20
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus str with value of 7
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus int with value of 7
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus attack speed pct with value of 45
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus movement speed pct with value of 13
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute charges tooltip with value of 8
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_movement_speed with value of 20
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_str with value of 7
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_int with value of 7
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed_pct with value of 45
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed_pct with value of 13
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charges_tooltip with value of 8
  • Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/recharge_time with value of 180
  • Boots of Bearing: Item cost reduced from 4125 to 4075 (-50)
  • Veil of Discord: +$all increased from 4 to 5 (+1)
  • Guardian Greaves Recipe: Item cost reduced from 1550 to 1450 (-100)
  • Guardian Greaves: Item cost reduced from 5050 to 4950 (-100)
  • Guardian Greaves: AbilityValues/aura_bonus_threshold increased from 20 to 25 (+5)

Units

  • Lesser Eidolon: Attack range reduced from 500 to 425 (-75)
  • Eidolon: Added new attribute attack range with value of 450
  • Greater Eidolon: Added new attribute attack range with value of 475
  • Dire Eidolon: Added new attribute attack range with value of 500
  • Spiderling: Vision daytime range reduced from 700 to 400 (-300)
  • Spiderling: Vision nighttime range reduced from 700 to 400 (-300)
  • Spiderite: Vision daytime range reduced from 700 to 400 (-300)
  • Spiderite: Vision nighttime range reduced from 700 to 400 (-300)

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link