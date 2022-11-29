7.32d Gameplay Patch (ClientVersion 5558)

npc_dota_hero_earthshaker: Added new attribute name aliases with value of es
npc_dota_hero_morphling: Level 35 (Left) Talent changed from {s:bonus_AbilityCharges}/Waveform/Charges to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}%/Waveform/Cooldown
npc_dota_hero_pudge: Status health regen reduced from 2 to 1.75(-0.25)
npc_dota_hero_razor: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Agility to +{s:value}/Agility
npc_dota_hero_sand_king: Attack damage min increased from 23 to 25(+2)
npc_dota_hero_storm_spirit: Status mana regen increased from 0.5 to 0.6(+0.1)
npc_dota_hero_windrunner: Attack damage min increased from 24 to 26(+2)
npc_dota_hero_windrunner: Attack damage max increased from 36 to 38(+2)
npc_dota_hero_windrunner: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.25(+0.25)
npc_dota_hero_death_prophet: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance
npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin: Status health regen increased from 0.75 to 1(+0.25)
npc_dota_hero_dragon_knight: Attack damage min increased from 32 to 34(+2)
npc_dota_hero_dragon_knight: Attack damage max increased from 38 to 40(+2)
npc_dota_hero_leshrac: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to +{s:value}/Mana/Regen
npc_dota_hero_ogre_magi: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75(+0.5)
npc_dota_hero_rubick: Attack damage min increased from 24 to 27(+3)
npc_dota_hero_rubick: Attack damage max increased from 30 to 33(+3)
npc_dota_hero_naga_siren: Armor physical reduced from 3 to 2(-1)
npc_dota_hero_naga_siren: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.8 to 2.6(-0.2)
npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Attack damage min increased from 18 to 20(+2)
npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Attack damage max increased from 25 to 27(+2)
npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Movement turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7(+0.1)
npc_dota_hero_troll_warlord: Attribute base agility increased from 21 to 23(+2)
npc_dota_hero_bristleback: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 1(+0.75)
npc_dota_hero_elder_titan: Changed name aliases from TC,Cairne to TC,Cairne,et
npc_dota_hero_arc_warden: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:value}/Health
npc_dota_hero_monkey_king: Armor physical reduced from 2 to 1(-1)
npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotIndex with value of 5
npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/SlotText with value of primal_beast_onslaught
npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Added new attribute ItemSlots/5/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
Abilities
Battle Hunger: AbilityValues/speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_axe_8 increased from 10 to 12(+2)
Bloodrage: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
Frost Arrows: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_2
Frost Arrows: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
Multishot: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DIRECTIONAL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED
Multishot: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
Gust: Changed ability cooldown from 16/15/14/13 to 19/17/15/13
Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_width from 425/425/425 to 450
Ghostship: AbilityValues/movespeed_bonus increased from 12 to 15(+3)
Earth Spike: Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 80/140/200/260 to 95/150/205/260
Hex: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_lion_5 reduced from -2 to -3(-1)
Waveform: Changed ability cooldown from 20/17/14/11 to empty value
Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 21 18 15 12
Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_morphling_waveform_cooldown with value of -40%
Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/0 with value of 5 10 15 20
Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/value with value of 5 10 15 20
Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/special_bonus_unique_morphling_morph_no_manacost with value of -100%
Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/0 with value of 5 10 15 20
Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/value with value of 5 10 15 20
Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost/special_bonus_unique_morphling_morph_no_manacost with value of -100%
Morph: AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value reduced from 20 to 0(-20)
Illusory Orb: Ability cast range reduced from 3000 to 1950(-1050)
Dream Coil: Changed AbilityValues/coil_initial_damage/value from 125/200/275 to 150/230/310
Flesh Heap: Changed ability cooldown from 20/18/16/14 to 20/19/18/17
Ether Shock: Changed ability mana cost from 100/120/140/160 to 100/115/130/145
Storm Surge: Damage increased from 150 to 175(+25)
Wraithfire Blast: Blast speed increased from 1000 to 1200(+200)
Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute bonus move speed with value of 25
Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute bonus attack speed with value of 25
Crypt Swarm: Changed ability damage from 75/150/225/300 to 85/160/235/310
Warcry: Passive bonus armor reduced from 7 to 6(-1)
Caustic Finale: Caustic finale duration increased from 5 to 6(+1)
Avalanche: Changed AbilityValues/radius from 325/350/375/400 to 325/340/355/370
Tree Volley: Ability cooldown increased from 15 to 17(+2)
Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute ministun duration with value of 0.3
Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_zeus_3
Arcane Aura: Changed AbilityValues/base_mana_regen/value from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5 to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0
Arcane Aura: AbilityValues/self_factor increased from 4 to 6(+2)
Arcane Aura: AbilityValues/proximity_bonus_factor increased from 2 to 3(+1)
Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proximity_mana_regen_tooltip/value with value of 1.2 1.8 2.4 3.0
Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proximity_mana_regen_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_4 with value of +1.5
Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_mana_regen_tooltip/value with value of 2.4 3.6 4.8 6.0
Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_mana_regen_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_4 with value of +3.0
Windrun: AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_windranger increased from 200 to 225(+25)
Demonic Conversion: Added new attribute eidolon attack range tooltip with value of 425 450 475 500
Shrapnel: Ability mana cost increased from 50 to 75(+25)
Shrapnel: Radius reduced from 450 to 400(-50)
Ghost Shroud: AbilityValues/bonus_damage increased from -40 to -25(+15)
Upheaval: Changed AbilityValues/max_damage from 30/50/70/90 to 35/60/85/110
Chaotic Offering: Changed AbilityValues/golem_armor from 6/9/12 to 8/12/14
Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_golem_armor/value with value of 8 12 14
Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_golem_armor/special_bonus_unique_warlock_2 with value of +20
Shadow Strike: AbilityValues/aoe_radius/special_bonus_scepter increased from 375 to 400(+25)
Sonic Wave: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 125 to 110/100/90
Sonic Wave: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_3 increased from -60 to -40(+20)
Plague Ward: Changed ward hp from 150/400/650/900 to 240/460/680/900
Nether Blast: Ability cast range increased from 500 to 600(+100)
Phantom Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 35/45/55/65 to 35/40/45/50
Psionic Trap: Trap max charge duration reduced from 4 to 3.5(-0.5)
Nethertoxin: Ability mana cost reduced from 85 to 70(-15)
Corrosive Skin: AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_viper_6 increased from 12 to 15(+3)
Corrosive Skin: AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_viper_1 increased from 13 to 18(+5)
Nosedive: Ability cast range increased from 300 to 375(+75)
Dragon Tail: Changed ability damage from 70/100/130/160 to 80/120/160/200
Dragon Tail: Added new attribute creep damage multiplier with value of 2
Elder Dragon Form: Changed ability cooldown from 115/110/105/100 to 105
Elder Dragon Form: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dragon_knight_7
Poison Touch: Changed ability mana cost from 110/120/130/140 to 125/130/135/140
Poison Touch: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 4/5/6/7 to 5/6/7/8
Overclocking: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
Split Earth: Shard radius increase reduced from 75 to 60(-15)
Diabolic Edict: Changed ability cooldown from 22/22/22/22 to 22
Pulse Nova: Changed damage from 100/150/200 to 90/140/190
Teleportation: Changed ability cooldown from 65/50/35/20 to 62/48/34/20
Curse of the Oldgrowth: AbilityValues/duration increased from 6 to 7(+1)
Life Break: Removed attribute slow durtion tooltip with value of 3 4 5
Life Break: Added new attribute slow duration tooltip with value of 3 4 5
Life Break: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_huskar_4
Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_spiderling_hp/value with value of 320
Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_spiderling_hp/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_7 with value of +130
Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
Spinner's Snare: AbilityValues/root_duration reduced from 4 to 3(-1)
Shuriken Toss: Added new attribute gold on kill with value of 6 12 18 24
Shadow Walk: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_slow/value with value of 16 24 32 40
Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_slow/special_bonus_unique_bounty_hunter_5 with value of +10
Scorched Earth: Changed damage from 18/32/46/60 to 20/35/50/65
Doom: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 145/145/145 to 145
Flak Cannon: AbilityValues/max_attacks/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_2 increased from 2 to 3(+1)
Acid Spray: Changed ability mana cost from 130/140/150/160 to 130
Greevil's Greed: Changed AbilityValues/bounty_multiplier from 1.5/2.0/2.5/3.0 to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3.0
Greevil's Greed: AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_7 increased from 1 to 1.5(+0.5)
Alacrity: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
Arcane Curse: Changed AbilityValues/radius from 425 to 340/360/380/400
Primal Split: Added new attribute tooltip earth brewling hp with value of 1400 2300 3200
Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
Primal Split: Added new attribute tooltip storm brewling hp with value of 1000 1500 2000
Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
Primal Split: Added new attribute tooltip fire brewling hp with value of 1300 1450 1600
Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
Primal Split: Added new attribute shard tooltip void brewling hp with value of 1200 1500 1800
Primal Split: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster
Primal Split: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
Disseminate: AbilityValues/radius increased from 600 to 675(+75)
Chaos Strike: AbilityValues/crit_min increased from 120 to 125(+5)
Leech Seed: Changed ability cast range from 400 to 400/450/500/550
Leech Seed: Ability cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3(-0.1)
Leech Seed: Changed damage/heal per second from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65
Overgrowth: AbilityValues/damage/value increased from 75 to 85(+10)
Fireblast: Changed fireblast damage from 70/130/190/250 to 80/140/200/260
Glimpse: Changed ability mana cost from 55/70/85/100 to 70/85/100/115
Static Storm: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_disruptor_8
Spiked Carapace: Changed AbilityValues/stun_duration/value from 0.6/1.2/1.8/2.4 to 0.5/1.0/1.5/2.0
Gravekeeper's Cloak: Cooldown increased from 60 to 65(+5)
Summon Familiars: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
Summon Familiars: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_visage_7
Summon Familiars: Removed attribute tooltip scepter total familiars with value of 3
Summon Familiars: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
Summon Familiars: Added new attribute tooltip familiar count with value of 2
Mystic Snake: AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange increased from 700 to 750(+50)
Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_speed_scale with value of 15
Battle Trance: AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_battle_trance_movespeed increased from 15 to 20(+5)
Double Edge: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE
Flamethrower: Duration increased from 7 to 8(+1)
Duel: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 20.0
Duel: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/RequiresScepter with value of 1
Duel: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 50
Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 50
Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -20
Boulder Smash: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
Rolling Boulder: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG
Stone Remnant: Ability charge restore time reduced from 20 to 18(-2)
Magnetize: AbilityValues/damage_duration/special_bonus_unique_earth_spirit_6 increased from 2 to 3(+1)
Reflection: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 28/24/20/16 to 25/22/19/16
Boundless Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 28/26/24/22 to empty value
Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 28 26 24 22
Wukong's Command: Ability cast point reduced from 1.2 to 1(-0.2)
Wukong's Command: Changed bonus armor from 12/18/24 to 14/19/24
Shield Crash: AbilityValues/rolling_thunder_cooldown/special_bonus_unique_pangolier_2 increased from 2.5 to 3(+0.5)
Bramble Maze: Changed damage per tick from 50 to 50/55/60/65
Dark Portrait: Changed ability unit target flags from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_CREEP_HERO to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES/|/DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_CREEP_HERO
Dark Portrait: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
Ink Swell: Changed movement speed bonus from 10/12/14/16% to 12/14/16/18%
Soulbind: AbilityValues/bonus_reflected_spell_damage/special_bonus_unique_grimstroke_soul_chain_reflect_damage increased from 20 to 25(+5)
Bulwark: AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction increased from 10 to 12(+2)
Bulwark: AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction_side/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction increased from 5 to 6(+1)
Bulwark: AbilityValues/redirect_speed_penatly/value reduced from 20 to 18(-2)
+{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Value increased from 60 to 70(+10)
Acorn Shot: Changed linkedspecialbonus from special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_sharpshooter_speed to special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_acorn_shot_bounces
Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_bushwhack_damage
Celestial Hammer: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer_cast_range
Luminosity: Removed attribute heal radius with value of 650
Luminosity: Added new attribute attack count with value of 3
Luminosity: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_luminosity_attack_count
Luminosity: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
Luminosity: Removed attribute heal pct with value of 35 40 45 50
Luminosity: Added new attribute heal radius with value of 650
Luminosity: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 125 150 175 200
Luminosity: Added new attribute heal pct with value of 35 40 45 50
Luminosity: Removed attribute attack count with value of 3
Luminosity: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_luminosity_attack_count
Luminosity: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
Luminosity: Added new attribute heal from creeps with value of 50
Luminosity: Removed attribute proc cooldown with value of 0.00
Luminosity: Added new attribute bonus damage with value of 125 150 175 200
Luminosity: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_luminosity_crit
Luminosity: Removed attribute heal from creeps with value of 50
Luminosity: Added new attribute proc cooldown with value of 0.00
Rebound: Changed ability cast range from 800 to 450/550/650/750
Rebound: AbilityValues/move_speed reduced from 2000 to 1700(-300)
Rebound: Changed AbilityValues/max_jump_distance/value from 800 to 450/550/650/750
Sidekick: Changed lifesteal from 35/40/45/50% to 30/35/40/45%
Inspiration Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_gold with value of 10
Sticky Bomb: Ability cast point reduced from 0.2 to 0.1(-0.1)
Splinter Blast: Changed ability damage from 100/180/260/340 to 0/0/0/0
Splinter Blast: Added new attribute damage with value of 100 180 260 340
Splinter Blast: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_winter_wyvern_7
Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/value with value of 15
Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
Tempest Double: AbilityValues/tempest_double_cooldown_reduction/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_7 reduced from 50 to 40(-10)
Onslaught: Changed AbilityValues/knockback_damage/value from 110/200/290/380 to 95/190/285/380
+{s:value}% Magic Resistance: New special_bonus_magic_resistance_14
-{s:value}s Eye of the Storm Strike Interval: Value reduced from -0.1 to -0.1(0)
+{s:value} Shackles Total Damage: Value increased from 140 to 155(+15)
-{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}% Waveform Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_morphling_waveform_cooldown
+{s:value}s Requiem Fear per line: Value reduced from 0.4 to 0.3(-0.1)
+{s:value} Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration: Value increased from 0.5 to 0.75(+0.25)
+{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Value reduced from 22 to 20(-2)
+{s:value} Soul Rip Damage/Heal: Value reduced from 12 to 10(-2)
+{s:bonus_damage} Corrosive Skin Damage Per Second: Removed attribute value with value of 13
+{s:bonus_damage} Corrosive Skin Damage Per Second: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_corrosive_skin
+{s:bonus_damage} Corrosive Skin Damage Per Second: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
+{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}% Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance: Removed attribute value with value of 2
+{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}% Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_corrosive_skin
+{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}% Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
+{s:value} Static Storm Radius: Value reduced from 250 to 200(-50)
+{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Radius: Value increased from 100 to 115(+15)
+{s:value}% Moment of Courage Proc Chance: Value increased from 10 to 12(+2)
+{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Removed attribute value with value of 200
+{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_moment_of_courage
+{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
+{s:value}% Whirling Death Attribute Reduction: Value increased from 10 to 12(+2)
Items
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute health regen with value of 8.5
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute magic resistance with value of 30
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier debuff duration with value of 50.0
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute tooltip resist with value of 30
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute aura health regen with value of 2.5
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute magic resistance aura with value of 15
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier block with value of 400
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier duration with value of 12.0
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier radius with value of 1200
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 0
Pipe of Insight: Removed attribute barrier block creep with value of 400
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_regen with value of 8.5
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance with value of 30
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_debuff_duration with value of 50.0
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_resist with value of 30
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_health_regen with value of 2.5
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance_aura with value of 15
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_block with value of 450
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_duration with value of 12.0
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_radius with value of 1200
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 0
Pipe of Insight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_block_creep with value of 450
Bloodstone: Ability cooldown increased from 30 to 40(+10)
Bloodstone: AbilityValues/bonus_health reduced from 550 to 500(-50)
Bloodstone: AbilityValues/bonus_mana reduced from 550 to 500(-50)
Crimson Guard Recipe: Item cost reduced from 800 to 600(-200)
Crimson Guard Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will to item_vanguard;item_helm_of_iron_will;item_ring_of_protection
Crimson Guard: Item cost reduced from 3600 to 3575(-25)
Crimson Guard: AbilityValues/bonus_armor increased from 6 to 8(+2)
Blade Mail: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL
Blade Mail: Active reflection pct increased from 80 to 85(+5)
Drum of Endurance Recipe: Item cost reduced from 550 to 500(-50)
Drum of Endurance: Item cost reduced from 1700 to 1650(-50)
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute aura movement speed with value of 20
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus str with value of 7
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus int with value of 7
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus attack speed pct with value of 45
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute bonus movement speed pct with value of 13
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
Drum of Endurance: Removed attribute charges tooltip with value of 8
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_movement_speed with value of 20
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_str with value of 7
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_int with value of 7
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed_pct with value of 45
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed_pct with value of 13
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charges_tooltip with value of 8
Drum of Endurance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/recharge_time with value of 180
Boots of Bearing: Item cost reduced from 4125 to 4075(-50)
Veil of Discord: +$all increased from 4 to 5(+1)
Guardian Greaves Recipe: Item cost reduced from 1550 to 1450(-100)
Guardian Greaves: Item cost reduced from 5050 to 4950(-100)
Guardian Greaves: AbilityValues/aura_bonus_threshold increased from 20 to 25(+5)
Units
Lesser Eidolon: Attack range reduced from 500 to 425(-75)
Eidolon: Added new attribute attack range with value of 450
Greater Eidolon: Added new attribute attack range with value of 475
Dire Eidolon: Added new attribute attack range with value of 500
Spiderling: Vision daytime range reduced from 700 to 400(-300)
Spiderling: Vision nighttime range reduced from 700 to 400(-300)
Spiderite: Vision daytime range reduced from 700 to 400(-300)
Spiderite: Vision nighttime range reduced from 700 to 400(-300)
Extra notes