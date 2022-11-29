- Added simple LODs for motorbikes.
- Improved data serialization format of the scene; the build is reduced by more than 200 MB.
- Improved support for spectator vehicles in the custom room, minor multiplayer design improvements.
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 29 November 2022
Update 2022.0.5 (v9)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update