- Fixed an issue where the Forest map would not load properly.
- Fixed an issue where certain terrain tiles for the canyon map would not load with the disarray modifier enabled.
- General localization adjustments.
Spirits of the Hellements update for 29 November 2022
1.3.2 - Bug Fixes
