Spirits of the Hellements update for 29 November 2022

1.3.2 - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10041641

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Forest map would not load properly.
  • Fixed an issue where certain terrain tiles for the canyon map would not load with the disarray modifier enabled.
  • General localization adjustments.

Changed files in this update

