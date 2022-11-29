 Skip to content

英雄黄昏 update for 29 November 2022

2022年11月30日 更新说明

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【更新说明】
1.简化游戏开场流程，直接到达存档界面。
2.扮演太守时，移动城池后调兵遣将的设置仍然保留，不会重置。
3.DLC中的兵种试炼不再要求身上拥有指定的金钱才能进场。
4.修复自己没有阵营且未选目标时触发的刺杀Bug。
5.优化游戏细节。

交流QQ群：607451655

