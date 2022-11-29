2022年11月30日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.简化游戏开场流程，直接到达存档界面。
2.扮演太守时，移动城池后调兵遣将的设置仍然保留，不会重置。
3.DLC中的兵种试炼不再要求身上拥有指定的金钱才能进场。
4.修复自己没有阵营且未选目标时触发的刺杀Bug。
5.优化游戏细节。
交流QQ群：607451655
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
【更新说明】
1.简化游戏开场流程，直接到达存档界面。
2.扮演太守时，移动城池后调兵遣将的设置仍然保留，不会重置。
3.DLC中的兵种试炼不再要求身上拥有指定的金钱才能进场。
4.修复自己没有阵营且未选目标时触发的刺杀Bug。
5.优化游戏细节。
交流QQ群：607451655
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update