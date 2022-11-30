- Fixed issue where dropping loot on your beacon would stop you ever docking again.
- Fixed the issue where a delivery mission from the player station wouldnt remove from available list.
- You can no longer go into debt taking delivery missions.
- If hostile dies on scrap, the scrap will now be added to the lootpod.
- Crafting list now in alphabetical order.
- Changed formatting for save names so that longer names use a smaller font size.
- Increased the stack size of bed to 10 from 1.
- Increased the stack size of chair to 20 from 5.
- Reduced the amount of dispaly screens and replicators in the final stage to 50.
Wormhole Adventurer update for 30 November 2022
Hotfix 10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
