 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wormhole Adventurer update for 30 November 2022

Hotfix 10

Share · View all patches · Build 10041483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where dropping loot on your beacon would stop you ever docking again.
  • Fixed the issue where a delivery mission from the player station wouldnt remove from available list.
  • You can no longer go into debt taking delivery missions.
  • If hostile dies on scrap, the scrap will now be added to the lootpod.
  • Crafting list now in alphabetical order.
  • Changed formatting for save names so that longer names use a smaller font size.
  • Increased the stack size of bed to 10 from 1.
  • Increased the stack size of chair to 20 from 5.
  • Reduced the amount of dispaly screens and replicators in the final stage to 50.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1959941
  • Loading history…
Depot 1959942
  • Loading history…
Depot 1959943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link