Update 1.5.8 (Dedicated Server) - A New Beginning

Hi, friends!

I have some good news! There's a new update out for the game? This time around we wanted to take a step back and look at our new player experience. We've added a LOT of stuff since our tutorial and thought it could definitely use some work. So we just made a new one!

We've also packed in a ton of improvements, bug fixes and more!

Enjoy the update and here are your patch notes:

New:

A whole new tutorial to make learning the game easier and more engaging

Two new wall art furniture pieces sold in Sleepy Haven

Arrow Barrel resource to pick up free arrows - these give arrows based on the zone you are in

A new weapon found in the tutorial

A new trinket found in the tutorial

Improved:

Laurel at the Shrubrian Village now sells more companion snacks

Adjusted a ladder that was difficult to climb

Clyde’s dialog reflects the new tutorial

Improved Dave’s quest

Improved Kristin’s quest - no longer an actual quest

Various lighting updates in Sleepy Haven

A performance pass through Azura

Shrubrian Lamp now has fireflies in it

Placeable trees and other plants now have the correct foliage to match the current season

PvP flag is back - When entering a PvP zone you’ll have a PvP icon appear on your HUD. When leaving the zone a timer will indicate that you're still in PvP for 5 seconds.

Shield bash now works on all shields

Various axes now have the correct combo animations

Druid Temple puzzle has better solution clues

Major improvements to shield bash

Campfires have sound again!

Fixed:

Potions now sit correctly on vanishing display plates

Fixed an issue where the loot from Dellan’s Cache could end up falling through the floor

Tomek's twin brother headed back home after the holiday.

Solved the case of the mysterious stick randomly appearing on your back

Gatekeeper now appropriately distributes loot to only players in the fight

New characters will no longer end up in the wrong outfits

Removed: