Machine Gun Fury update for 29 November 2022

Update Notes for 29 Nov - Chrisrtmas Update

Christmas Mode is now officially live!

Plus, the following fixes:

  • Fixed Factory Platform level jumps so that Floyd can make them
  • Tweaked Festive Menu, so it doesn't appear each time you return to the menu

