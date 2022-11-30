 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Potionomics update for 30 November 2022

Patch Notes 11/30/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10040876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed magimin sorting in the gardening screen so that it will sort by magimins instead of gold value
  • Small UI adjustments on the filters in the adventuring screen
  • Misc audio fixes for potion brewing and the competitions

Known Issues

  • Xid cards - “Rhythm” doesn’t stack correctly. “Jingle” adds patience when used on 0 cost cards
  • Victory confetti persists past the competition in some cases
  • “Ferocity of the Squirrel” does not currently apply the effect from “Fuel to the Fire”
  • Holding more than 15 cards in hand at once makes cards at either end unplayable
  • Haggle debuffs - “Fuming” and “Tension” stack effects instead of increasing duration
  • Gold wallet cannot go past 6 figures
  • Save file play time breaks with saves longer than 24 hours
  • Hero loot screen displays hero’s EXP gain, but level-up isn’t shown
  • Hero’s EXP gain is inconsistent with adventuring “test” versus the actual amount gained at the hero’s return
  • Using the ESC menu during a competition can cause weird game states to occur
  • Interacting with a vendor’s shop UI before their speech bubble appears can softlock the UI
  • Submitting a competition potion with a trait bonus that puts the value of the potion over the competitor’s goes into the card game instead of auto-winning

Love,
Voracious Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1874491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link