Patch Notes 11/30/2022

Bug Fixes
- Fixed magimin sorting in the gardening screen so that it will sort by magimins instead of gold value
- Small UI adjustments on the filters in the adventuring screen
- Misc audio fixes for potion brewing and the competitions
Known Issues
- Xid cards - “Rhythm” doesn’t stack correctly. “Jingle” adds patience when used on 0 cost cards
- Victory confetti persists past the competition in some cases
- “Ferocity of the Squirrel” does not currently apply the effect from “Fuel to the Fire”
- Holding more than 15 cards in hand at once makes cards at either end unplayable
- Haggle debuffs - “Fuming” and “Tension” stack effects instead of increasing duration
- Gold wallet cannot go past 6 figures
- Save file play time breaks with saves longer than 24 hours
- Hero loot screen displays hero’s EXP gain, but level-up isn’t shown
- Hero’s EXP gain is inconsistent with adventuring “test” versus the actual amount gained at the hero’s return
- Using the ESC menu during a competition can cause weird game states to occur
- Interacting with a vendor’s shop UI before their speech bubble appears can softlock the UI
- Submitting a competition potion with a trait bonus that puts the value of the potion over the competitor’s goes into the card game instead of auto-winning
Love,
Voracious Games
