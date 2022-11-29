[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.11.3

Added
- (For the nerds) Added a time to the console so after a map is loaded you can see how long it took
Changed
- Moved camera position in MainMenu, just to give it a new look
- Handling mods with custom maps a bit different. In short it means mods with maps will not ONLY load maps and not fireworks if included in same mod - be aware mod creators (however I don't think anybody have both maps and fireworks in same mod, but for the future)
Fixed
- Fixed bug where the Tool Menu could sometimes bug and be kind of reversed
I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3481874439746079155
Changed depots in experimental branch