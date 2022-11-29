CULTIC: Chapter One - v103d BETA Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Survival fans

I've gathered the four of you here today to talk about the new v013d patch, which includes some QoL changes and fixes for Survival mode.

Optimizations

An optimization pass was made for the voxel models in game, which should greatly reduce the amount of verts rendered. A map-specific pass on E1M1 was made that reduced total verts by ~45%, which should dramatically reduce the amount of rendering power needed. Further map-specific optimizations will be worked on moving forward.

Changes

Adjusted Survival starting cash to 750, so a secondary weapon can always be bought on Wave 2 if the player saves their cash

Mowed the lawn at the Asylum to remove some grass that was unfairly obstructing the player's view

Infested Armors can no longer spawn on Wave 2 - they've been moved to Wave 3

Shield Phalanx group (4 shielded enemies) can no longer spawn on Wave 2

Fixes