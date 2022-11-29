CULTIC: Chapter One - v103d BETA Update

Greetings Survival fans
I've gathered the four of you here today to talk about the new v013d patch, which includes some QoL changes and fixes for Survival mode.
Optimizations
- An optimization pass was made for the voxel models in game, which should greatly reduce the amount of verts rendered. A map-specific pass on E1M1 was made that reduced total verts by ~45%, which should dramatically reduce the amount of rendering power needed. Further map-specific optimizations will be worked on moving forward.
Changes
- Adjusted Survival starting cash to 750, so a secondary weapon can always be bought on Wave 2 if the player saves their cash
- Mowed the lawn at the Asylum to remove some grass that was unfairly obstructing the player's view
- Infested Armors can no longer spawn on Wave 2 - they've been moved to Wave 3
- Shield Phalanx group (4 shielded enemies) can no longer spawn on Wave 2
Fixes
- Enemies will now properly have a -chance- to be Chosen (red aura) variants, rather than being 100% Chosen after Wave 5. This chance becomes greater with each wave
- The line of sight check for Survival spawns now properly checks head instead of floor height, and the minimum distance check was fixed. This should greatly reduce the chances of enemies spawning within line of sight and immediately attacking the player
Changed depots in beta branch