 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Dungeon update for 30 November 2022

Update 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10040381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements under the hood of the game.
  • Fix leaderboard loading effect if fps mote than 60.
  • Mac OS: added light effects support Dual Shock 4 and Dual Sense controllers (not tested).

Changed files in this update

Dead Dungeon Depot Windows Depot 751641
  • Loading history…
Dead Dungeon Depot Mac Depot 751642
  • Loading history…
Dead Dungeon Depot Linux Depot 751643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link