- Improvements under the hood of the game.
- Fix leaderboard loading effect if fps mote than 60.
- Mac OS: added light effects support Dual Shock 4 and Dual Sense controllers (not tested).
Dead Dungeon update for 30 November 2022
Update 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
