Dungeon Lord update for 30 November 2022

English,Japanese translation added!

30 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added English,Japanese!
The language will automatically change to your Windows language version.
The language can also be changed in the settings menu.

Changed files in this update

Dungeon Lord 던전 로드 Content Depot 1429671
