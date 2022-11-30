We've added English,Japanese!
The language will automatically change to your Windows language version.
The language can also be changed in the settings menu.
Dungeon Lord update for 30 November 2022
English,Japanese translation added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've added English,Japanese!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dungeon Lord 던전 로드 Content Depot 1429671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update