- You can now use the MuGen internal music player to play back generated songs.
- A new Note Viewer will show in real time the notes played in each channel.
- You can also click the new 'stop music' button to stop playback at any time.
- Added new options for melody direction change and melody note max deviation from root for more melody control
- FX notes will now respect current scale and key.
- Fixed bug where the wrong instrument was shown for a channel.
- Other fixes
MuGen - The Music Generator update for 29 November 2022
New internal music player and note viewer
Patchnotes via Steam Community
