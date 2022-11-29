 Skip to content

MuGen - The Music Generator update for 29 November 2022

New internal music player and note viewer

  • You can now use the MuGen internal music player to play back generated songs.
  • A new Note Viewer will show in real time the notes played in each channel.
  • You can also click the new 'stop music' button to stop playback at any time.
  • Added new options for melody direction change and melody note max deviation from root for more melody control
  • FX notes will now respect current scale and key.
  • Fixed bug where the wrong instrument was shown for a channel.
  • Other fixes

