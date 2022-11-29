Small Update, November 29th, 2022

The Riftbreaker Update, November 29th 2022. EXE: 632 PACK: 255 Changelog:
Feature:
Added Safe Mode launch option. If the game detects that it wasn't closed properly the last time, it will prompt the user whether they would like to launch the game in Safe Mode. This mode disables all downloaded mods and resets the graphics options to default values. Here are some cases when this option might be useful:
You have some mods installed and a game update has caused one ore more of them to become incompatible, resulting in a game crash at startup. Launching the game in Safe Mode will allow you to disable the mods that cause problems and wait for a fix.
You installed a couple of new mods and they are incompatible with each other - just like in the previous case, Safe Mode will allow you to try and determine which mods are causing trouble.
You changed your PC hardware or a monitor - Safe Mode will give you the option to restore your settings to safe defaults and then allow you to reconfigure the game the way you like.
You will be prompted about launching the game in Safe Mode every time when the game detects an unsafe shutdown. This option is also available from our Launcher menu.
Changes:
Metallic Valley Survival final wave tweaked - shorter delay before the ending waves, added flurian boss(es.)
Operational radius display added to magnetic stabilizers.
Added many new building 'working' state sounds and bioanomaly idle sounds. Feedback welcome!
Mini-Miner and Sentry guns item category changed from 'defensive' to 'consumable'.
Added effets for buildings being turned on and off.
Mod Management Screen - added `Toggle All Mods' button.
More performance options are displayed in the benchmark summary screen.
Fixes:
Fixed the collision size in Nuclear Power Plant.
Fixed an issue that caused single wall pieces to always rotate one way when not connected to any other wall pieces.
Fixed a crash on loading that occurred if the save was created during a building upgrade process.
Fixed a crash in BurstWeaponSystem.
Fixed an issue that caused pipes to connect to walls.
Fixed a crash in DestructionLevelSystem.
Debug: fixed debug_recreate_buildings command to give back proper resources, not duplicate saplings, set back mods, saplings and resources in decompressors.
Fixed a crash in Crafting Screen if resource doesn't exist in basket.
Fixed a crash on loading if an item blueprint doesn't exist.
Display a different controler shortcut if the current controller shortcuts don't exist.
Fixed unlocking research on additional trees when loading old saves.
Typing in the developer console now takes priority over game controls.
Hardened the game logic safety around a potential campaign flow bug that could prevent the game from progressing past building the alien research laboratory. Thanks, Typhon!
Fixed a crash if a save name was corrupted.
Fixed a crash that occurred if a player tried to launch a new version of the game and had deprecated FidelityFX CAS or VRS options enabled.
Fixed a crash in the camera system when getting back to maps where you died previously.
