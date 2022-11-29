 Skip to content

都市媚影-CityFascination update for 29 November 2022

Patch updated on 29 November

Share · View all patches · Build 10038336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates in version 0.5:

Added the story of Sault

Fixed the story content bug of Qi Yarou

Fixed a bug with Qi Wanqing's story content

Optimized the scene

Fixed/added map identifier

