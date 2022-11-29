 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 29 November 2022

Patch v16.1

Patch v16.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Sprout Escapade achievement: You now need 5 Giant Bro minions of different types (instead of every Giant Bro type as that was a bit much).
  • Necrotic Skirmishes: Some of the new contraptions have been added to some maps (eg Sullenwoods now has Fungal Growths, Cathedral now always has a Lexicanium Archive).
  • Sacrilegious Altar contraption: When used it will now say what type of deamon was summoned.

//bug fixes

  • Minion Boneways screen: The normal Giant minion wasn't unlocking. The Giant Barrower was listed as x2.
  • Collecting 4 Rune Arcs would create an ungodly ultra giga lightning storm.
  • The level 3 Scholastic Researcher meta was preventing the extra spells gained from the Sorcerer Hollow's Occulto Bookwormios meta.
  • The Fungal Growth contraption was increasing the Shroom Bro minion by +3.
  • Bottled Fairy relic: The Choose Boneraise/Relic/Spell screen was removing the extra fairy invincibility frames.
  • Sacrilegious Altar contraption: When used it wasn't removing a Soul meta. The summoned Deamon was counting as a legion minion which would causes issues (eg it could be sacrificed to summon a Diablos).
  • Beggar Seller event: You weren't given the relic even if it was real. You could move the selector down into an invisible fourth option.

