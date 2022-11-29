Patch v16.1

//misc
- Sprout Escapade achievement: You now need 5 Giant Bro minions of different types (instead of every Giant Bro type as that was a bit much).
- Necrotic Skirmishes: Some of the new contraptions have been added to some maps (eg Sullenwoods now has Fungal Growths, Cathedral now always has a Lexicanium Archive).
- Sacrilegious Altar contraption: When used it will now say what type of deamon was summoned.
//bug fixes
- Minion Boneways screen: The normal Giant minion wasn't unlocking. The Giant Barrower was listed as x2.
- Collecting 4 Rune Arcs would create an ungodly ultra giga lightning storm.
- The level 3 Scholastic Researcher meta was preventing the extra spells gained from the Sorcerer Hollow's Occulto Bookwormios meta.
- The Fungal Growth contraption was increasing the Shroom Bro minion by +3.
- Bottled Fairy relic: The Choose Boneraise/Relic/Spell screen was removing the extra fairy invincibility frames.
- Sacrilegious Altar contraption: When used it wasn't removing a Soul meta. The summoned Deamon was counting as a legion minion which would causes issues (eg it could be sacrificed to summon a Diablos).
- Beggar Seller event: You weren't given the relic even if it was real. You could move the selector down into an invisible fourth option.
