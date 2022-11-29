Smalland social update #2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Smallfolk!

As part of our endeavour to keep you all updated, here is our latest social footage from the last month. Here we show off a bit more of the new world design and a good look at various ways in which you can traverse Smalland!

We've been working incredibly hard on Smalland, and will have some fun things to share with you here on the Smalland Community pages so say tuned!

Find us on Twitter

Find us on Discord

Wishlist Smalland

https://store.steampowered.com/app/768200/SMALLAND/