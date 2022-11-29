 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 29 November 2022

Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.7.0b | November 29

Share · View all patches · Build 10038100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v2.7.0b

Loot/reward/progress loss

  • Optimized backend stability under heavier loads - gameplay experience should be a lot smoother from now on

Misc

  • Fixed some animation issues in Co-Op which appeared when the Sororitas was slashing with her sword
  • Fixed an animation issue that appeared if the Sororitas was running while she was wielding any Pistol + Sword combo
  • Updated some tutorial descriptions to better explain the mechanics of the Sororitas character
  • Fixed the sound of the Blade Dash skill
  • Fixed the sounds of all the skills of the Crusader's Power Sword

Changed files in this update

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Config & Exe Depot 527432
  • Loading history…
