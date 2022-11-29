Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.7.0b | November 29

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v2.7.0b
Loot/reward/progress loss
- Optimized backend stability under heavier loads - gameplay experience should be a lot smoother from now on
Misc
- Fixed some animation issues in Co-Op which appeared when the Sororitas was slashing with her sword
- Fixed an animation issue that appeared if the Sororitas was running while she was wielding any Pistol + Sword combo
- Updated some tutorial descriptions to better explain the mechanics of the Sororitas character
- Fixed the sound of the Blade Dash skill
- Fixed the sounds of all the skills of the Crusader's Power Sword
