 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruins of Istanbul update for 29 November 2022

29th November ParaAjansi

Share · View all patches · Build 10038001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Publisher left a note for the Turkish news:

https://paraajansi.com.tr/turkiyenin-ilk-vr-korku-oyunu-cikti-10/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2189621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link