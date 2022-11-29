One Avatar, Multiple Dresses, Want it?

v1.9.0 update content
- Update avatar multi-dressing feature
- Support importing multiple avatar dresses from VTuber Editor
- Modify Avatars menu UI
Feature Update Plan
- Support quickly switch avatar dress through hotkey or commands
More interesting content welcome to the software experience!
