VTuber Maker update for 29 November 2022

One Avatar, Multiple Dresses, Want it?

29 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.9.0 update content

  1. Update avatar multi-dressing feature
  2. Support importing multiple avatar dresses from VTuber Editor
  3. Modify Avatars menu UI

Feature Update Plan

  1. Support quickly switch avatar dress through hotkey or commands

