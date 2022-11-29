- Adds 8 new coatings to the shop
- Online matchmaking improvements
- Player flashes when invincible after a respawn
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 29 November 2022
Update 3.41
Patchnotes via Steam Community
