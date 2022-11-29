-
Update cash and foreign exchange prompt information to view the source and purpose of each fund in this month and last month in detail;
-
Reduce the cost of car purchase;
-
Reduce the cost of establishing subsidiaries;
-
Adjust the annual demand of some commodities;
-
Adjust the background music;
超级公司（Super Company） update for 29 November 2022
Updated instructions on November 29
