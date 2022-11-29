 Skip to content

超级公司（Super Company） update for 29 November 2022

Updated instructions on November 29

Share · View all patches · Build 10037702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Update cash and foreign exchange prompt information to view the source and purpose of each fund in this month and last month in detail;

  2. Reduce the cost of car purchase;

  3. Reduce the cost of establishing subsidiaries;

  4. Adjust the annual demand of some commodities;

  5. Adjust the background music;

Changed files in this update

