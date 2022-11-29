 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef update for 29 November 2022

Patch 4: Achievement and UI Fixes

Patch 4: Achievement and UI Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Technical

  • The “More Dakka!” and “More Flash!” achievements unlock consistently. If you've done the requirements for these achievements previously and it didn't unlock, the achievement will be granted retroactively on game launch.
  • The “Find all Secrets” achievement is updated.

UI

  • Increased readability for kick options and hat pricing.
  • Teef count for “The wall imperturbable” has been fixed

Additionally, the following community items have also been added and can now be earned through playing the game.

  • 6 badges
  • 5 trading cards
  • 3 profile backgrounds
  • 5 emoticons

