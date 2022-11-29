Patch notes of Steam update #150, released on November 29th, 2022.
Maps
- Added new E.Y.E.: Divine Cybermancy maps: Arcturus, Enceladus, and Mars Arena
Airship
- Reduced particle count
- Re-did optimization for the fan chamber area
- Added teleporters in the back and front of the map
- Added ladders on the pipes in the central areas
- Added staircase in the bottom of the fan chamber's outer portion
Coast10
- Filled some holes on map
- Replaced teleporter prop with a trampoline
- Added a button so the lighthouse hidden door can be opened from the outside
Cold Science
- Fixed shadows showing through world geometry
- Changed generator buttons to timed buttons
- Enabled teleports on instagib
- Fixed Tank hall light effects not turning off with the lights
- Increased most doors move speed (from 100 to 180)
- Added clips around lamp posts to prevent getting stuck between it and terrain
- Bunker doors start closed on SvT and can be opened by keypads near them (one time use)
Deep Sea
- Renamed the BSP file
- Fixed starting elevator getting stuck with lots of Sneaks
- Fixed players getting stuck on power levers
- Added spawn points for other gamemodes
- Vaious optimizations
Flagrun
- Fixed flag capture zones being visible for all teams
Island17
- Removed some of the ancient optimization features
- Fixed a ton of tiny prop errors
- Overhauled KOTH zones
- Updated support for various gamemodes
- Various minor tweaks
VR Blue
- Removed team checks from the elevator buttons
Game Modes
- Removed Brittle Bones and Reverse Speed mutators from DM and TDM, disabled Text Adventure mutator by default
- Fixed missing map timer on maps with setup timers in Team Mission
- Added separate _jb_sv_svt_terrorists_equipradios convar defining if terrorists should spawn with walkie-talkies in SvT
User Interface
- Fixed dot crosshair being too small
- Tweaked status command output
- Renamed "Player List" menu option to "Manage Players", where you can manage total player mutes for others in the server with you
- Updated localisation files
Miscellaneous
- Fixed _jbadmin*_ commands unable to target players by their Steam ID v2 and v3
- Fixed players' scores not updating on Steam's server browser
- Fixed servers picking random maps from the current game mode's map cycle instead of the one players had voted for when _jb_sv_votingfallback is set to 0
- Fixed server crash on attempt to transmit a server-only entity
- Fixed server crash on attempt to crush a pickup with a _funcrotating entity attached to a _funcvehicle
- Fixed rare server crashes on level change
- Fixed some cases where custom files couldn't be downloaded from the servers
- Tweaked all-talk and dead-talk checks
SDK tools
- Fixed 'Browse' buttons not working at the Hammer's Options dialog window
- Fixed missing model from the _jb_objfrog FGD entry
Changed files in this update