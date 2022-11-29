 Skip to content

Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 29 November 2022

Patch 150

Patch 150

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes of Steam update #150, released on November 29th, 2022.

Maps

Airship
  • Reduced particle count
  • Re-did optimization for the fan chamber area
  • Added teleporters in the back and front of the map
  • Added ladders on the pipes in the central areas
  • Added staircase in the bottom of the fan chamber's outer portion
Coast10
  • Filled some holes on map
  • Replaced teleporter prop with a trampoline
  • Added a button so the lighthouse hidden door can be opened from the outside
Cold Science
  • Fixed shadows showing through world geometry
  • Changed generator buttons to timed buttons
  • Enabled teleports on instagib
  • Fixed Tank hall light effects not turning off with the lights
  • Increased most doors move speed (from 100 to 180)
  • Added clips around lamp posts to prevent getting stuck between it and terrain
  • Bunker doors start closed on SvT and can be opened by keypads near them (one time use)
Deep Sea
  • Renamed the BSP file
  • Fixed starting elevator getting stuck with lots of Sneaks
  • Fixed players getting stuck on power levers
  • Added spawn points for other gamemodes
  • Vaious optimizations
Flagrun
  • Fixed flag capture zones being visible for all teams
Island17
  • Removed some of the ancient optimization features
  • Fixed a ton of tiny prop errors
  • Overhauled KOTH zones
  • Updated support for various gamemodes
  • Various minor tweaks
VR Blue
  • Removed team checks from the elevator buttons

Game Modes

  • Removed Brittle Bones and Reverse Speed mutators from DM and TDM, disabled Text Adventure mutator by default
  • Fixed missing map timer on maps with setup timers in Team Mission
  • Added separate _jb_sv_svt_terrorists_equipradios convar defining if terrorists should spawn with walkie-talkies in SvT

User Interface

  • Fixed dot crosshair being too small
  • Tweaked status command output
  • Renamed "Player List" menu option to "Manage Players", where you can manage total player mutes for others in the server with you
  • Updated localisation files

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed _jbadmin*_ commands unable to target players by their Steam ID v2 and v3
  • Fixed players' scores not updating on Steam's server browser
  • Fixed servers picking random maps from the current game mode's map cycle instead of the one players had voted for when _jb_sv_votingfallback is set to 0
  • Fixed server crash on attempt to transmit a server-only entity
  • Fixed server crash on attempt to crush a pickup with a _funcrotating entity attached to a _funcvehicle
  • Fixed rare server crashes on level change
  • Fixed some cases where custom files couldn't be downloaded from the servers
  • Tweaked all-talk and dead-talk checks

SDK tools

  • Fixed 'Browse' buttons not working at the Hammer's Options dialog window
  • Fixed missing model from the _jb_objfrog FGD entry

