Build 10037347 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 16:09:20 UTC

Hi players,

A new patch for EDENGATE: The Edge of Life is now available for download, which includes bug fixing and additional improvements.

Here’s the changelog:

General stability improvements

Framerate capped at 120 fps

Crash fix leaving Gallery

Thank you for your patience and your feedback!

HOOK Team