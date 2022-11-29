 Skip to content

Dwarven Mercenaries update for 29 November 2022

Combat Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

Dwarfs:

  • Shields have blocking stamina now.
  • If stamina exhausted, blocking will be impossible for 5 seconds.

Viir:

  • Changed spawning pattern.
  • Normal Viir can now avoid attacks.
  • Giant Viir no longer one-time enemy.

