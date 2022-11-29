Combat Update

List of changes:
Dwarfs:
- Shields have blocking stamina now.
- If stamina exhausted, blocking will be impossible for 5 seconds.
Viir:
- Changed spawning pattern.
- Normal Viir can now avoid attacks.
- Giant Viir no longer one-time enemy.
