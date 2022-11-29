-
- 库升级，体验上应该没有区别，最大的体验可能是增加了 bug
- steam sdk 底层库做了更换，现在的 steam 内置页面是默认打开的，如果有 bug，请及时反馈，该库的升级可能会引起创意工坊发布出现问题
- 之前的 sdk 库只支持 50 个订阅源，不少人反应订阅消失了，现在应该好了~
- 开屏报的 json 错误正在修,不过出错概率很低，可能需要埋点查 log 才行
- 群 725472160 入群密码是 steam 有问题进群找我
Ficket update for 29 November 2022
2.5.1 库升级
