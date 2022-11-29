 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ficket update for 29 November 2022

2.5.1 库升级

Share · View all patches · Build 10036981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • 库升级，体验上应该没有区别，最大的体验可能是增加了 bug
    • steam sdk 底层库做了更换，现在的 steam 内置页面是默认打开的，如果有 bug，请及时反馈，该库的升级可能会引起创意工坊发布出现问题
    • 之前的 sdk 库只支持 50 个订阅源，不少人反应订阅消失了，现在应该好了~
    • 开屏报的 json 错误正在修,不过出错概率很低，可能需要埋点查 log 才行
    • 群 725472160 入群密码是 steam 有问题进群找我
该升级修改较多，若有问题，请及时q我，我可以回滚版本

Changed files in this update

Ficket Content Depot 1634681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link