Patch Notes v1.0.2

v1.0.2
Latest Changes:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when an agent dropped its weapons upon death.
- Fixed a combat-related crash.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when peace was made during a siege.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when switching menus during an encounter.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to a bugged map event where one side had no party.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the sergeant score calculation when clanless bandit heroes participated in battles.
Fixes
- Fixed the incorrect criteria for unlocking the Entrepreneur, Explorer and Supreme Emperor achievements.
- Fixed a session bug that caused achievement unlocks to not be processed.
- Fixed a bug that caused attackers in sieges to loop between the remaining defenders and the initial conquered wall section without attacking anyone.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a server crash related to objective and kill rewards.
Fixes
- Reduced the time needed to join a crowded server.
Initial Beta Changelog:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when ending a conversation.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a player encountered a party that was very close to a settlement's gate.
- Fixed a crash that occurred if the main hero became a prisoner while a clan member was solving an issue.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on the encyclopedia screen due to a GPU memory-related issue.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when an agent was killed while it was switching weapons.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the lord's keep battle when troops spawned in.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the AI opponent’s turn in Tablut.
Localisation
- Fixed minor text and translation-related bugs.
Art
- Added a new town scene (Sanala).
Animations
- Improved conversation animations with lords and notables. That includes male and female poses, more alternatives for different moods and improved facial animations.
- Improved lip synchronization face shapes, resulting in a better match between voice and facial animations.
Campaign Map
- Fixed a bug that prevented some settlements from being accessible with the gamepad.
UI
- Fixed a bug that caused the marriage offer notification to disappear.
- Fixed a bug that caused the scoreboard to stay visible even when no longer relevant.
- Fixed a bug that caused B/Circle controller buttons to not work consistently in game menus after sneaking inside towns.
- Fixed a bug that caused LB/L1 and RB/R1 controller buttons to switch tabs in the clan screen while the "create a party" popup was open.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the game from pausing when losing focus during a loading screen.
Battles and Sieges
- Fixed a bug that prevented some lances with banners from being couched.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the equipment control view from being displayed during keep battles.
- Fixed a bug that altered the menu text when attacked while raiding a village.
Armies
- Fixed a bug that allowed for infinite influence to be gained by donating troops to companion parties within the same army.
Kingdoms and Diplomacy
- Adjusted the war desire calculations of factions to better match the expected war durations.
Quests & Issues
- Fixed a bug that caused the Family Feud quest dialogue to be stuck in a loop.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the completed main storyline quests from being displayed in the quest log.
Other
- Fixed a bug that caused Vlandian Vanguard troops to spawn without shields.
- Assigned names to the battle terrains used in Custom Battle.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a server crash that occurred when an agent passed out of the map boundary.
Other - Miscellaneous
-
Dedicated Custom Server Helper Changes
- Made the helper module a “MultiplayerOptional” module to allow servers and clients to enable it freely without hindering the ability to join servers.
- Added the ability to re-download existing maps.
- Added a warning marker to easily see which existing scenes may not be compatible with their server counterpart.
- The helper module now opens the “Download Panel” menu automatically if the scene compatibility check fails for a helper module-enabled server.
- Strengthened and modified the helper web panel authentication to invalidate existing credentials when the AdminPassword is changed.
-
Added client-side checks that prevent players from joining servers for which they do not have a compatible scene file.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the player from joining password-protected servers due to the server selection disappearing.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed for map downloading with no maps selected on the “Download Panel” menu.
Server & Network
- Fixed a bug that caused custom game invites to be ignored when the player was in the queue.
UI
- Fixed a bug that caused the “Open Download Panel” menu item to be listed even for servers without the helper module loaded.
Both
UI
- Updated the Voice Language option tab description and removed the Voice Language option from multiplayer options.
- Fixed a bug that prevented item visuals from being shown until the mouse hovered over the item.
Performance
- Optimised memory usage.
Other
- Fixed a bug that prevented the “Ride it Like You Stole It” and “SwordBearer” achievements from being unlocked.
- Fixed a bug that caused dust particles to be stretched across the screen.
Modding
- Added a new module category "MultiplayerOptional" for tool-oriented modules. Servers and clients will by default be compatible if their mismatching modules are limited to optional ones.
- Added a new launch argument for server hosts to disable optional modules on their server (dedicatedcustomserverDontAllowOptionalModules).
- Modified the xscene file format to optionally allow for versioning of scene files which grants more reliability when checking client-server compatibility. The new attributes are supported on the scene editor options.
- Fixed a bug that caused non-official modules to have their unspecified 4th version segment default to values incompatible between server and client.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on launcher start if the launcher couldn't find a module's SubModule.xml file.
- Fixed a bug that caused a MpClassDivisions.xml merging issue, when the new XML had conditional effects.
Changed files in this update