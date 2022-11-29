Patch 1.1.4

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
New Content:
- Can now see active perks in pause menu
- New in game UI
- Fire upgraded weapon explosions now damage mutant zombie viles and pregnant zombies
Bug Fixes:
- Upgraded weapon box bug fixed that stopped you from being able to shoot
- P90 lightning MK I laser 2 not properly set up
Balance Changes:
- Can no longer regen health when out of bounds or in radiation
- Ragdolls disappear sooner for performance
- Slobber zombie attack speed lowered (now easier to dodge)
