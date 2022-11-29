 Skip to content

Pathogen: Survival update for 29 November 2022

Patch 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10036820

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Can now see active perks in pause menu
  • New in game UI
  • Fire upgraded weapon explosions now damage mutant zombie viles and pregnant zombies

Bug Fixes:

  • Upgraded weapon box bug fixed that stopped you from being able to shoot
  • P90 lightning MK I laser 2 not properly set up

Balance Changes:

  • Can no longer regen health when out of bounds or in radiation
  • Ragdolls disappear sooner for performance
  • Slobber zombie attack speed lowered (now easier to dodge)

