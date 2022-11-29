22年11月29日快速更新之即将正式发行！

Hello大家，希望这个是正式更新前的最后一个更新了！
本次修复了一点文本，并增加了结局收集模块。
官方的成就系统请容我用另一个项目试一下（我担心发行前把这个游戏搞崩了啊！）
话说回来，刚才接到通知说室友去的核酸检查点十混一阳性了......大家也要保重身体啊！
希望几个小时之后我可以顺利的把这款游戏转为正式发行。
祝好！
