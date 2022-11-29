 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 29 November 2022

Patch 0.0.6C.2

Patch 0.0.6C.2 · Build 10036549

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In game menu map updated (scroll and pan around the map, no placable pins or drawing yet)
  • Melee rework - you now need to aim with the reticle when swinging your melee weapon
  • New free building parts now recover 80% of the materials used to craft when picked up
  • Platforms should now be able to be placed all over the map, including in the city streets
  • Zombie spawning bug resolved; previously it wouldn't spawn any zombies if you loaded in / spawned in to a deactivated spawn zone, which led to the city feeling empty
  • Various terrain and clipping issues with the new map expansion resolved

