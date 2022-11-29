- In game menu map updated (scroll and pan around the map, no placable pins or drawing yet)
- Melee rework - you now need to aim with the reticle when swinging your melee weapon
- New free building parts now recover 80% of the materials used to craft when picked up
- Platforms should now be able to be placed all over the map, including in the city streets
- Zombie spawning bug resolved; previously it wouldn't spawn any zombies if you loaded in / spawned in to a deactivated spawn zone, which led to the city feeling empty
- Various terrain and clipping issues with the new map expansion resolved
DeadPoly update for 29 November 2022
Patch 0.0.6C.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
