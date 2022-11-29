Territory – Alpha 5.16 – Fixes and Tweaks

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
Fixed
- Pigs getting stuck when loading saved game
- Drinking Gasoline reduced thirst
- Flashlight and Torchlight effects not replicating for multiplayer
- Pressing “N” or “ESC” now also closes the Quest Log in case it gets stuck open
Changed
- Reduced weather event volumes to reasonable levels
- Tweaked some of the weather effects to be more natural
- Stone Axe and Pickaxe can now be equipped in either primary or secondary slots (as well as just held from the inventory without equipping)
- All base ammo damage increased for head and chest hits
