 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 29 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.16 – Fixes and Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 10036375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Pigs getting stuck when loading saved game
  • Drinking Gasoline reduced thirst
  • Flashlight and Torchlight effects not replicating for multiplayer
  • Pressing “N” or “ESC” now also closes the Quest Log in case it gets stuck open

Changed

  • Reduced weather event volumes to reasonable levels
  • Tweaked some of the weather effects to be more natural
  • Stone Axe and Pickaxe can now be equipped in either primary or secondary slots (as well as just held from the inventory without equipping)
  • All base ammo damage increased for head and chest hits

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link