0.8.4 has been released

Adjustments
- Added button to clear tutorial information in config.
- Fixed sliding icons.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the grenade explosion range was visible even though the ballistic projection line was not implanted.
- Fixed explanation of rolling in the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the item list from closing when changing items with keybindings.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes the kill count was not added even if an enemy was killed.
- Fixed a bug that the survival time is recorded and the result screen is displayed even though you are not a champion.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to go into slow motion even though you were alone.
Changed files in this update