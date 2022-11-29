 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 29 November 2022

0.8.4 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10036351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Added button to clear tutorial information in config.
  • Fixed sliding icons.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the grenade explosion range was visible even though the ballistic projection line was not implanted.
  • Fixed explanation of rolling in the tutorial.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the item list from closing when changing items with keybindings.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes the kill count was not added even if an enemy was killed.
  • Fixed a bug that the survival time is recorded and the result screen is displayed even though you are not a champion.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to go into slow motion even though you were alone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link