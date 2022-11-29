 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 29 November 2022

Bomb special nerfs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nerfed new bomb special damage and knockback

Fixed a bug with Osiris guardian cube soft collision where other enemies wouldn't recognize them

