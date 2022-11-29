 Skip to content

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 29 November 2022

v1.32 Update Notes

  • Fixed performance drop when number of formation on scene increases.
  • Fixed missing description text.
  • Minor balanced on Boss data.
  • Increased non-girl unit stats.
  • Added Ice Lotus skill to Doumeki (setting in Talent Tree)
  • Fixed minor bugs.

