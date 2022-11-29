- Fixed performance drop when number of formation on scene increases.
- Fixed missing description text.
- Minor balanced on Boss data.
- Increased non-girl unit stats.
- Added Ice Lotus skill to Doumeki (setting in Talent Tree)
- Fixed minor bugs.
Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 29 November 2022
v1.32 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
