- (Astral Shards) Fixed an issue where astral shards could duplicate in your inventory.
- (Arena) The arena UI will now show the proper message when succeeding or failing.
- (Party) Non-hosts will now show damage numbers.
- (Party) Player projectile abilities will now disappear soon after hitting an enemy. Previously there were long delays between hitting an enemy and the projectile disappearing. (Please note, there may be a small delay depending on ping between host and non-host players while in a party)
- (Cleric - Sunbeam) Reduced damage and increased cooldown by 4 seconds.
- (Cleric - Solar Bolt/Flare) Increased damage.
- (Elementalist - Fireblast) Decreased cooldown.
- (Loot) Decreased loot drop rates.
- (Loot) Reduced the selling price on all equipment.
- (Notebook) Adjusted text position on various pages - no more floating text!
- (Enemies - Orc Earth Mage) Reduced the amount of healing done by their healing abilities.
- (Potion) The potion will now automatically cork and uncork!
- (Areda Dunes) Updated lighting in Areda Dunes.
- (Auroris Altars) Fixed an issue where you would spawn at a random location when using attempting to spawn at the nearest activated altar when dead.
- (Labyrinth - Torvis) Increased the size of Torvis weapon collider.
- (Collectibles) Increased the collision zone of collectible - you can now grab them easier!
Redemption's Guild update for 29 November 2022
Patch 0.905 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
