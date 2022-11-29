 Skip to content

Redemption's Guild update for 29 November 2022

Patch 0.905 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10035728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Astral Shards) Fixed an issue where astral shards could duplicate in your inventory.
  • (Arena) The arena UI will now show the proper message when succeeding or failing.
  • (Party) Non-hosts will now show damage numbers.
  • (Party) Player projectile abilities will now disappear soon after hitting an enemy. Previously there were long delays between hitting an enemy and the projectile disappearing. (Please note, there may be a small delay depending on ping between host and non-host players while in a party)
  • (Cleric - Sunbeam) Reduced damage and increased cooldown by 4 seconds.
  • (Cleric - Solar Bolt/Flare) Increased damage.
  • (Elementalist - Fireblast) Decreased cooldown.
  • (Loot) Decreased loot drop rates.
  • (Loot) Reduced the selling price on all equipment.
  • (Notebook) Adjusted text position on various pages - no more floating text!
  • (Enemies - Orc Earth Mage) Reduced the amount of healing done by their healing abilities.
  • (Potion) The potion will now automatically cork and uncork!
  • (Areda Dunes) Updated lighting in Areda Dunes.
  • (Auroris Altars) Fixed an issue where you would spawn at a random location when using attempting to spawn at the nearest activated altar when dead.
  • (Labyrinth - Torvis) Increased the size of Torvis weapon collider.
  • (Collectibles) Increased the collision zone of collectible - you can now grab them easier!

