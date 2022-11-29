 Skip to content

Jet Dancer update for 29 November 2022

Patch Notes 11.28.2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Overhauled Game Over/Continue System. Now if the player runs out of lives, the 'END' option has been replaced by 'Return To Title' which will return to the title screen and remember the last level played.
  • Score milestones now lead to extra lives. Obtain an extra life at every 50,000 points (threshold increases upon continuing a New Game after beating the game).
  • Minor balancing and tweaks to attacks and damage dealt to enemies/bosses.
  • Minor aesthetic changes.

