Ash & Rust update for 29 November 2022

0.8504 - 11/28/2022

Build 10035115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.8504 - 11/28/2022

  • Added Low Quality graphics option for people playing below the required spec to try and squeeze out some more FPS for them. This disables several graphics items like Ambient Occlusion, Volumetric Fog, etc. which the game has NOT been thoroughly tested on so things may look funky, but at higher FPS.
  • Fixed several bugs regarding Slot Unlockers.
  • Fixed bug Transmission Augment on Targeted Ability that would let the same target be hit multiple times in a row.
  • Fixed bug Hotkey assignments not reloading after restarting the game.
  • Fixed Region 1 quest bug.
  • Fixed Region 7 quest bug
  • Fixed some UI panel QoL bugs
  • Fixed a UI issue in the Prologue where ability settings were messed up.
  • Various Animation improvements
  • Temporarily disabled rebinding of TeleportToHub due to bug. (It can’t be changed from “T”, for now)
  • Added some indicators to various quests to help not accidentally skip parts.

Changed files in this update

Ash & Rust Content Depot 1358491
