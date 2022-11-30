 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hunt: Showdown (Test Server) update for 30 November 2022

Test Update #1 for 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10035112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters,

Below are the bugfixes that have applied with this update.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a delay when resupplying tools and ammo.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed damage to teammates to contribute to the damage tracked in a Summons.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed damage to a dead enemy hunter to contribute to the damage tracked in a Summons.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the mission timer to not update correctly when both bounties have already extracted from the mission.
  • Fixed a bug for controllers that caused the weapon wheel to become unresponsive when switching between items in the inventory.

Changed files in this update

Code Depot 770721
  • Loading history…
Assets Depot 770722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link