Test Update #1 for 1.11

Hunters,
Below are the bugfixes that have applied with this update.
- Fixed a bug that caused a delay when resupplying tools and ammo.
- Fixed a bug that allowed damage to teammates to contribute to the damage tracked in a Summons.
- Fixed a bug that allowed damage to a dead enemy hunter to contribute to the damage tracked in a Summons.
- Fixed a bug that caused the mission timer to not update correctly when both bounties have already extracted from the mission.
- Fixed a bug for controllers that caused the weapon wheel to become unresponsive when switching between items in the inventory.
Changed files in this update