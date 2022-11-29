 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 29 November 2022

v1.6.5 has been released.

Build 10034950

Patchnotes via Steam Community
修正
  • Fixed a bug that caused the battle to end incorrectly when attempting to enter a floor where a curse was in effect when “Invisible resistance” was equipped.
  • Fixed a bug in which when the amount of damage or mixture cost became too large, the values were sometimes inversely reduced.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a freeze/crash when attempting to set 4 commands in a non-Japanese version of the game.
  • Fixed some cases where battles were terminated incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the battle to freeze/crash if a large number of temporary effects were applied.
  • Applied translation volunteer texts.
  • Adjustment of some display.
  • Fix some texts.

Changed files in this update

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG Content Depot 1258781
