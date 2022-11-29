v1.6.5 has been released.

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
修正
- Fixed a bug that caused the battle to end incorrectly when attempting to enter a floor where a curse was in effect when “Invisible resistance” was equipped.
- Fixed a bug in which when the amount of damage or mixture cost became too large, the values were sometimes inversely reduced.
- Fixed a bug that caused a freeze/crash when attempting to set 4 commands in a non-Japanese version of the game.
- Fixed some cases where battles were terminated incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the battle to freeze/crash if a large number of temporary effects were applied.
- Applied translation volunteer texts.
- Adjustment of some display.
- Fix some texts.
Find out how you can contribute.
Changed files in this update