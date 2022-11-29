 Skip to content

Magic Bubbles update for 29 November 2022

1.05

1.05

Build 10034905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Windows and Linux Versions:

  • Fixed a low fps bug reported by some users
  • Fixed an issue with elf animation while in full screen mode
  • Fixed a language issue affecting the "About" screen

